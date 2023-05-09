PM Pham Minh Chinh meets Cambodian counterpart on sidelines of 42nd ASEAN Summit
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen on May 9 on the sidelines of the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.
PM Pham Minh Chinh (left) and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen at their meeting in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, on May 9. (Photo: VNA)
Congratulating Cambodia on the successful opening ceremony of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), PM Chinh expressed his belief that the country will also successfully hold the 7th National Assembly election this July to help promote its stature in the region and the world.
PM Hun Sen affirmed that Cambodia always treasures the neighbourliness, friendship, and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam. He also thanked Vietnam for supporting and sending a leader to attend the SEA Games opening ceremony, adding he is happy that a large number of Vietnamese have come to watch the 32nd SEA Games events.
The two PMs voiced their delight at the thriving cooperation between their countries as seen in frequent meetings between leaders and fruitful cooperation mechanisms, especially the high-level conference between the two ruling parties last February, the 20th meeting of the Vietnam - Cambodia Joint Committee, and the 12th cooperation and development conference between the countries’ border provinces.
They agreed to effectively implement the signed agreements and step up the two economies’ connectivity in order to help each other develop an independent and self-reliant economy with extensive, substantive, and effective integration into the world, particularly amid the narrowing global market.
They concurred in providing more favourable conditions for Vietnamese and Cambodian enterprises to boost investment and business partnerships, especially in cross-border trade, economic development in border areas, and education - training.
Both sides also agreed to coordinate closely and effectively to help build a united, strong, and prosperous ASEAN Community.
At the meeting, PM Chinh invited his counterpart to re-visit Vietnam in the near future./.