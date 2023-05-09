Politics Vietnam, Palestine step up crime prevention cooperation Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam held talks with Palestinian Minister of the Interior Ziad Hab Al-Reeh in Hanoi on May 9 following an official welcoming ceremony held for the latter.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 9 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Standing Committee’s 23rd session opens The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its 23rd session on May 9 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.