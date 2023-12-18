Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted separate receptions for former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan Sugi Ryotaro and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi in Tokyo on December 18 as part of his trip to Japan for the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation, and bilateral activities.Highlighting progress in the Vietnam-Japan relationship since the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic ties 50 years ago, the PM thanked Sugi for his sentiments and contributions to the relations, helping create a firm foundation to consolidate the close, sustainable friendship between the two countries’ people.Chinh emphasised the success of many exchange activities in new fields held with the coordination of Sugi such as the Vietnam-Japan martial arts exchange programme within the framework of the official visit to Japan by President Vo Van Thuong and the Vietnam-Japan art exchange programme which took place earlier this month in Hanoi, and affirmed that such activities have helped enhance mutual understanding and close ties between the two peoples.He suggested the former ambassador raise more initiatives and conduct more practical activities to contribute to the Vietnam-Japan comprehensive strategic partnership, especially in cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and humanitarian aid to disadvantaged Vietnamese children.Sugi promised to make greater efforts to contribute to promoting the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, including coordination with the Vietnamese Ministry of Health in public health services.At the reception for Maeda, who is also Special Advisor to the Cabinet of Japan, Chinh appreciated the JBIC Chairman and the bank itself for their cooperation and participation in policy dialogues with Vietnamese ministries and agencies, and their efforts in promoting Japanese investments in Vietnam, especially in infrastructure and energy.