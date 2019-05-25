Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a meeting with King Harald V of Norway on May 24 as part of his ongoing official visit to the European country.

King Harald V welcomed PM Phuc’s visit and affirmed that the Norwegian royal family always supports comprehensive development of the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

PM Phuc said his Government and people always attach importance to strengthening traditional friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with Norway.

He said the close friendship between the two peoples is the basis for bilateral cooperation to be deepened, thus benefiting both sides.-VNA