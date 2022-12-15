Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and President of the Chamber of Representatives of Belgium Eliane Tillieux (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President of the Chamber of Representatives of Belgium Eliane Tillieux have agreed to promote cooperation and facilitate all-level visits between the two legislatures and offer mutual support at regional and global inter-parliamentary forums.



During their meeting in Brussels on December 15 (local time), PM Chinh suggested the Belgian Federal Parliament soon approve the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), support the European Commission’s early removal of “yellow card” warning on Vietnam’s aquatic products, and assist Vietnam in development research and human resources training.

The Belgian leader also expresses readiness to enhance coordination with Vietnam in implementing initiatives and global commitments to overcoming climate change challenges (Photo: VNA)

Tillieux said EVIPA is a top priority and internal discussions are underway to ratify it, adding that many Belgian investors are keen to expand operations in Vietnam.

Speaking highly of Vietnam’s efforts to switch to sustainable fishing practices, she agreed with PM Chinh’s proposals to deepen the framework of bilateral strategic partnership on agriculture, saying that she is interested in sustainable agriculture cooperation and welcomes collaboration to cope with global supply chain disruption and ensure global food security.



The Belgian leader also expressed readiness to enhance coordination with Vietnam in implementing initiatives and global commitments to overcoming climate change challenges.



PM Chinh mentioned the 13,000-strong Vietnamese community in Belgium and asked the Belgian side to continue giving all possible support for them to integrate into the host society and contribute to Belgium’s socio-economic development and cultural diversity.



The host, in return, said the Vietnamese community has been the most successful in integration and pledged support for them. She also backed cooperation between Belgian regions and Vietnamese localities, as well as people-to-people exchanges and cultural activities to raise mutual understanding between the two peoples.



PM Chinh conveyed an invitation to visit Vietnam from National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to the President of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives/.