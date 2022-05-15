Visiting the Vietnamese Embassy in Washington D.C, PM Chinh hailed the efforts by the embassy in implementing the external policies of the Party and State, building and promoting the image of the nation and people of Vietnam to US friends, and contributing to making the Vietnam-US ties more practical and effective.

He asked the embassy to promptly implement agreements reached between the two countries during this visit.

Meeting representatives from the Vietnamese community in the East Coast of the US, the Government leader thanked the community for their contributions to the homeland as well as to the relationship between Vietnam and the US.

He reiterated that the Party and State always consider the Vietnamese community abroad as an indispensable part of the nation, and always do their best to support overseas Vietnamese to settle down in the host countries and make positive contributions to the homeland.

On the occasion, the PM attended a ceremony to put the nameplate on the new headquarters of the Vietnamese Embassy in Washington D.C. He also visited and

laid flowers at the Memorial of President Thomas Jefferson - the third President of the US./.

VNA