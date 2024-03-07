Canberra (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 7 met with President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines as part of his official visit to Australia.



The PM conveyed regards and an invitation to visit Vietnam from National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to the Australian Senate leader.



The Vietnamese leader underlined the significance of the official visit to Australia by the Vietnamese high-level delegation, which manifests Vietnam's desire to work with Australia in further consolidating and deepening bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as strengthening the close cooperative relationship between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Australian Parliament, contributing to opening up new prospects for cooperation in the coming time.



Chinh said that Vietnam has reaped many achievements in socioeconomic development and international integration, which are partly attributable to the cooperation and support of international friends, including Australia.



He took the occasion to thank Australia for always supporting Vietnam in the past times with specific projects, assisting the country with COVID-19 vaccines in the most difficult times, helping Vietnam become one of the countries with the highest COVID-19 vaccine coverage in the world.



For her part, Australian Senate President Sue Lines expressed pleasure at the strong development of relations between the two countries over the past 50 years and the establishment of the Vietnam-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership during the visit, looking forward to deepening the relationship in the near future.



Lines said she will visit Vietnam soon, saying the visit is intended to implement the cooperation agreement between the two legislatures which was signed in 2022.



Recalling her good impressions of the country and people of Vietnam during the previous visit, the Australian Senate President strongly believes in the development of the Southeast Asian nation as well as the bright future of relations between the two countries.

The two leaders agreed to further tighten people-to-people diplomacy, cooperate in combating climate change, and open direct flights to expand collaboration in education, training, and tourism. The two sides also exchanged experiences on issues of mutual concern such as gender equality, support for disadvantaged groups, ethnic minorities and people with disabilities.

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, PM Chinh proposed that the two legislatures continue to fully implement the cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese NA and the Australian Parliament signed on the occasion of NA Chairman Hue’s official visit to Australia in 2022.

He also expressed his hope that the Australian Parliament will continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to contribute to the development of Australia and relations between the two countries./.