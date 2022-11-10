PM meets with Brunei Sultan on sidelines of ASEAN summits
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 10.
At the meeting, the two leaders expressed their delight at the positive development momentum of the Vietnam - Brunei Comprehensive Partnership.
They agreed to soon resume the exchange of high-level and all-level delegations, and promote economic-trade cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges to create a momentum for further boosting intensive and extensive cooperation in the coming time.
PM Chinh suggested the two countries continue to promote trade in a more balanced way, and strengthen collaboration in areas such as digital transformation, green transformation, circular economy, and climate change response.
Discussing international and regional issues of mutual concern, the two leaders reaffirmed the importance of strengthening ASEAN solidarity and unity, and agreed to maintain the bloc's central role in regional processes.
PM Chinh conveyed the invitations of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to the Sultan to visit Vietnam.
Sultan Bolkiah recalled his deep impression on Vietnam and its people in his visits to the country, and hoped to soon visit Vietnam again. He took this occasion to invite the Vietnamese PM to arrange a visit to Brunei in 2023./.