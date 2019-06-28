Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met world leaders on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 28.



The leaders expressed their wish to enhance ties with Vietnam and congratulated the country on winning a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for the 2020 – 2021 tenure.



They voiced support for Vietnam in its role as ASEAN Chair 2020 and wished to bolster ties with the bloc, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, development, security, maritime and aviation safety in the region.



President of the European Commission Jean Claude Juncker congratulated Vietnam and the EU on the upcoming signing of the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) in Hanoi on June 30, adding that he hopes both sides would strive to push forward the European Parliament’s approval of the deals this year to bring benefits to their peoples and businesses.



PM Phuc and Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to step up agreements already reached by leaders of the two countries and facilitate the exchange of high-level visits in order to deepen bilateral links.



Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump expressed support for the strategic energy cooperation and asked for building balanced and mutually-beneficial trade ties. He welcomed the Vietnamese Government’s determination and drastic actions to fight trade frauds.



Both sides mulled key cooperation areas, including trade and energy. In the near future, the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and the US Department of Energy will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding on energy cooperation and import of liquefied natural gas from the US.



Canadian PM Justin Trudeau agreed with his Vietnamese counterpart’s suggestion to expand all-around links, particularly effectively tapping the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), expanding ties in finance, high-tech, agriculture and renewable energy. He also promised to intensify education collaboration, making it easier for Vietnamese students to study in Canada.



PM Phuc and Indian PM Narendra Modi vowed to further deepen economic, trade, energy, national defence-security, education-training, cultural exchange, tourism ties and aviation connectivity.



Chilean President Sebastian Pinera expressed the wish to further promote ties with Vietnam within bilateral and multilateral frameworks.



General Director of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom affirmed commitment to enhancing ties with Vietnam and highly valued the country’s achievements in public health care. He hoped that Vietnam will share its experience at the UN High-Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage scheduled for September in New York.



The Vietnamese leader also held brief talks with Presidents of France, Turkey and Argentina, and Prime Ministers of Canada, Singapore and the Netherlands on ways to boost bilateral ties and cooperation on regional and global issues of shared concern.-VNA