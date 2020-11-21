PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends virtual G20 Summit
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has begun to attend the virtual G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia, which opened on November 21 (Vietnamese time), with COVID-19 response, trade cooperation, sustainable development, and climate change high on the agenda.
The Vietnamese PM is scheduled to speak at discussion sessions on overcoming the pandemic, recovering economic growth, building sustainable future, and promoting inclusive and resilient growth.
This is the first time an Arabian nation has hosted the summit, which sees the participation of US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
During the two-day meeting, G20 leaders will spend most of the time discussing measures to utilize all possible resources and cooperation to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. They meet online to promote international efforts for a large-scale roll out of COVID-19 vaccine, and address the need to plug a 4.5 billion USD funding gap in the ACT-Accelerator, a programme to enhance all countries’ access to COVID-19 response tool.
The G20 nations have contributed over 21 billion USD to combat the pandemic, while injecting 11 trillion USD to safeguard the global economy./.
