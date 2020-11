This is the first time an Arabian nation has hosted the summit, which sees the participation of US President Donald Trump Russian President Vladimir Putin , German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.During the two-day meeting, G20 leaders will spend most of the time discussing measures to utilize all possible resources and cooperation to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. They meet online to promote international efforts for a large-scale roll out of COVID-19 vaccine, and address the need to plug a 4.5 billion USD funding gap in the ACT-Accelerator, a programme to enhance all countries’ access to COVID-19 response tool.The G20 nations have contributed over 21 billion USD to combat the pandemic, while injecting 11 trillion USD to safeguard the global economy./.