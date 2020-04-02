PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc talks on the phone with his Chinese counterpart (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked over the phone with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on April 2, discussing cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.



The two sides informed each other on the prevention and control of the epidemic in their respective countries.



PM Phuc spoke highly of the great outcome of the anti-COVID-19 fight that China has made under the leadership of the Communist Party of China with Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping at its core, and the effective governance of Premier Li, as well as with the active involvement of Chinese people; and of China’s active international cooperation in this work.



The Vietnamese government leader stressed that Vietnam is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the spirit of fighting an enemy. He noted that following the positive results in the first phase, the fight has entered a new phase amidst complicated developments in the world. Vietnam is still in control of the situation and taking the initiative in curbing the spread of the disease, striving to ensure social security and safety for both Vietnamese and foreign citizens living in the country, Phuc said.



PM Phuc thanked China for its support in the form of experience sharing and supply of medical supplies. He stressed that the good cooperation in the fight against epidemic will be a bright point in bilateral ties this year, the year the two countries mark the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship.



Premier Li hailed Vietnam’s effective anti-epidemic measures and thanked Vietnam for its support when the epidemic was at its peak in China, with PM Phuc extending his sympathy very early, and Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities providing help in various form.

He informed PM Phuc that China will provide Vietnam with aid and medical supplies and equipment within its possibilities.



The two leaders reached the consensus on the importance of ensuring the health and legitimate rights and interests of each other’s citizens living in the other country.



Regarding international cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Phuc affirmed that as Chair of ASEAN, Vietnam has been leading discussions and coordination in anti-epidemic efforts among ASEAN countries and between the ASEAN and partner nations, including the ASEAN plus Three mechanism.



The Chinese government leader affirmed that China has always been making proactive efforts in international cooperation in this regard. He expressed support for Vietnam’s initiatives and efforts in the field, and called for the international community to join hand in fighting the pandemic.



The two PMs underlined the importance of the relationship between the two countries, and affirmed the wish to develop the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership towards more practical and greater achievements. They vowed to instruct ministries, sectors and localities to continue coordinating closely in maintaining trade and investment activities, while preparing to resume tourism, aviation and people-to-people exchange immediately after the pandemic ends./.