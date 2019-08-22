Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) welcomes new Australian Ambassador Robyn Mudie in Hanoi on August 22 (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received new Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie in Hanoi on August 22, voicing his belief that with her knowledge and experience, the diplomat will help bilateral ties grow even more strongly in the years to come.The host leader noted that relations between the two countries have been developing well in the recent past, as seen through fruitful cooperation in economy, trade, investment, security and defence.For the time ahead, PM Phuc told the ambassador to help promote the exchange of high-ranking visits and meetings while bringing into play bilateral cooperation mechanisms, especially the ministerial-level ones set up recently. He also asked for the Vietnam-Australia Plan of Action for 2016-2019 to be reviewed and an action programme to implement the countries’ strategic partnership for 2020-2023 built soon.The PM applauded the effective bilateral cooperation at regional and international forums, especially the United Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and the Mekong sub-region.He expressed his hope for Australia’s strong coordination, particularly when Vietnam serves as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021. Vietnam will also work closely with Australia when the former holds the ASEAN Chair next year so as to maintain the bloc’s central role and foster the ASEAN-Australia strategic partnership.As one of the biggest bilateral providers of official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam, with about 92.7 million AUD (62.7 million USD) each year between 2013 and 2018, Australia has funded many projects to build essential infrastructure facilities in Vietnamese localities, including My Thuan Bridge worth 90 million AUD linking Vinh Long and Tien Giang provinces, and Cao Lanh Bridge worth 160 million AUD in Dong Thap province.PM Phuc hoped that Australia will maintain this type of support for Vietnam.Regarding the official visit from August 22 to 24 by Australian PM Scott Morrison, he noted this trip holds great significance, and he looks forwards to meeting his counterpart again.The Government leader also spoke highly of the active preparations for the visit by the two foreign ministries, especially the countries’ ambassadors.For her part, Robyn Mudie said her country attaches importance to this visit as it hopes to enhance bilateral ties, especially in trade and investment.PM Morrison’s entourage includes many leading businesses representing key sectors of Australia like infrastructure, energy, aviation and education, and all of them wish to expand cooperation with Vietnam, she noted. -VNA