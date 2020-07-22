PM orders drastic measures after fatal road accident in Binh Thuan
The scene of the accident which left eight people dead and seven others injured in Binh Thuan province on July 21 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, July 22 (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent an urgent message to ask localities to take drastic measures to prevent particularly serious traffic accidents.
The order was made following a serious accident that killed at least eight people and injured seven others after a coach collided with a lorry in the southern province of Binh Thuan early July 21 morning.
The accident happened on National Highway 1A in Ham Tan district’s Tan Duc commune.
Six people onboard the 16-seater mini-bus died at the scene of the crash. Two others died later at hospital.
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, who is Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee, asked the provincial authorities to mobilise forces to attend the scene and assist victims.
Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash but early indications show the bus veered into the opposite lane of the highway and hit the truck.
The road where the accident happened was closed for approximately four hours but has now reopened to traffic.
The PM asked the Ministry of Public Security to promptly investigate the accident to find the cause and increase inspections over coaches and trucks operating between 9pm and 5am. Those drivers found to be using drugs or alcohol will be immediately suspended as well as their transport businesses.
He required the Ministry of Transport and transport departments of Binh Thuan, Lam Dong, Quang Ninh and Kon Tum to examine infrastructure safety along national highways No 1, 5, 14 and 51 and deal with areas at high risk of traffic accidents.
The ministry would direct the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam and authorities of localities nationwide to tighten management over the operation of transport companies and their vehicles and implementation of safety regulations by drivers; review and add warning signs and install barriers at high risk areas; mobilise all forces to resolutely handle black spots of traffic accidents and increase inspection and patrols to detect traffic safety regulation violations.
On July 11, a traffic accident killed six people and injured 30 others after a coach veered off the road and plunged 20 metres down a steep hillside in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.
The Department of Traffic Police under the Ministry of Public Security has urged traffic police nationwide to take measures to ensure traffic safety during the upcoming National Day (September 2).
The two-month campaign will run through September 14. During the campaign, traffic police will manage coaches, terminals, stations and airports to reduce traffic accidents, jams and delays.
They will increase inspections and patrols at high risk areas and strictly punish violators, focusing on common violations such as speeding, drunk driving, vehicles driving over capacity, riding motorbikes without helmets, racing motorbikes illegally and overloaded trucks and coaches.
Regarding railway transport, police will coordinate with authorities of localities and the railway sector to reinforce patrols and deal with violations, especially the illegal lifting of barriers and the opening of illegal level crossings.
Increased inspections will also be carried out for inland waterway transport with more attention being paid to checking and penalising drivers of unregistered waterway vehicles, overloaded vehicles and those that do not comply with technical safety specifications. Drivers who do not have the proper qualifications will also be fined.
The department also asked for increasing information dissemination to raise public awareness of traffic safety regulations./.