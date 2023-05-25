Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 25 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics 15th NA’s fifth session enters third working day The 15th National Assembly (NA)’s fifth session entered the third working day in Hanoi on May 24 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, which was televised on the NA Television's channel.

Politics PM: Vietnam welcomes Indian investment in infrastructure Vietnam welcomes partners, including those from India, who are interested in investing in infrastructure, especially strategic infrastructure in the country, including transportation, energy, digital, and climate-adaptive infrastructure, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told CEO of the Adani Group’s Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ) Karan Adani during a reception in Hanoi on May 14.

Politics Legislators work on further application of 2% VAT reduction Legislators on May 24 listened to a proposal and a verification report on the further application of the 2% reduction in the value added tax (VAT) under a resolution dated January 11, 2022, as part of the ongoing fifth session of the 15th National Assembly.