Business Hanoi reports 23% increase in budget collection Hanoi collected an estimated 220.1 trillion VND (approximately 9.3 billion USD) for the State budget in the first six months of this year, up nearly 23% from the same period in 2022, the highest increase for the period in the 2012-2023 period.

Business Reference exchange rate up 8 VND on July 28 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,744 VND/USD on July 28, up 8 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam Grand Sale 2023 to last for month The Vietnam Grand Sale 2023 will take place across the country from December 4, 2023 to January 1, 2024.

Business Annual Vietnam - Laos trade fair opens The Vietnam - Laos trade fair (VIETLAO EXPO 2023), the largest annual trade promotion event co-organised by the countries’ ministries of industry and trade, opened in the Lao capital city of Vientiane on July 27.