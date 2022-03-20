Health Mobile app on reproductive, sexual health debuts A mobile application helping women keep watch on their reproductive and sexual health during pregnancy and child care, as well as physical development and vaccine schedule for children, debuted on March 18.

Health Vaccination critical in reducing severe COVID-19 cases: MoH Vaccination against COVID-19 is a critical and decisive factor in reducing severe cases and hospitalisations in Vietnam, especially as the country reopens borders to international travel, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has said.