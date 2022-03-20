PM orders research on COVID-19 inoculation for children aged 3-5
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged the Ministry of Health to study the vaccination against COVID-19 for children aged between three and five.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged the Ministry of Health to study the vaccination against COVID-19 for children aged between three and five.
The Government leader's request was detailed in a dispatch issued on March 19 by the Government Office regarding the purchase and infection of vaccines and the promotion of domestic vaccine production.
The Prime Minister also asked the Health Ministry to direct the study of giving the fourth shot to adults and the third for children aged 12-18, and have a plan to purchase more vaccines and step up domestic vaccine production so as to ensure science, safety and efficiency./.