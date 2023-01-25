PM inspects Tuyen Quang - Phu Tho expressway project
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 25 inspected the progress of a 40.2-km expressway project connecting the two northern provinces of Tuyen Quang and Phu Tho, which is funded with the central and local budgets.
In the first phase from 2020 to 2023, the expressway has four lanes, allowing vehicles to travel at a speed of 80km per hour. It will be expanded in the second phase until 2025.
Once completed, it will help ease congestion on National Highway 2 and shorten travel time between Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang and Phu Tho provinces with the northern key economic region and Hanoi, while enhancing the efficiency of Noi Bai-Lao Cai expressway.
The first phase of the project is scheduled to be completed in September this year.
PM Pham Minh Chinh meets workers at the project site. (Photo: VNA)PM Chinh asked relevant ministries and sectors as well as Tuyen Quang and Phu Tho provinces to coordinate together to adjust the investment policy of the project to ensure the expressway has at least four completed lanes allowing vehicles to travel at 120km per hour.
He assigned Phu Tho to make sure that the connection between the project and the Hanoi-Lao Cai expressway is made comprehensively and properly.
The PM also asked the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to coordinate with localities to ensure the supply of construction materials for the project.
On the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet), the PM visited and extended New Year greetings to workers at the project site, and asked contractors to speed up the construction to ensure the progress of the project.
PM Pham Minh Chinh visits local people at the resettlement area in Minh Tien commune in Doan Hung district of Phu Tho province. (Photo: VNA)Visiting local residents of Quang Yen commune in Thanh Ba district of Phu Tho and the resettlement area in Minh Tien commune in Doan Hung district of Phu Tho, the PM thanked local residents for giving land for the project. He asked local authorities to continue to pay attention to those who give space for the project, making sure that they enjoy better living conditions in the resettlement area.
At a working session with leaders of Phu Tho and Tuyen Quang provinces and relevant ministries and sectors the same day, PM Chinh highlighted the role and significance of the project, and lauded the efforts by the two provinces in implementing it.
He requested the investors and contractors to strengthen monitoring and supervision over the implementation of the project to ensure labour safety and environmental protection as well as its progress and quality, avoiding negative phenomena and corruption.
The localities should show strong performance in organising the resettlement activity, ensuring that the living conditions in the resettlement area are equal or better than their old places, while designing planning schemes for the new development spaces created by the expressway, he said.
PM Chinh assigned Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha to monitor and direct the project, striving to complete its first phase before December 31.
During his trip, PM Chinh and his entourage offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader's temple in Tuyen Quang city of Tuyen Quang province./.