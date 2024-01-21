Politics PM’s Romania visit affirms Vietnam’s wish to promote bilateral ties: diplomat Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Romania from January 20-22 affirms Vietnam’s wish to continue promoting and deepening its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with the European country, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Romania Do Duc Thanh.

Politics Vice President meets Uganda’s Parliament Speaker in Kampala Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan met with Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda Anita Annet Among in Kampala on January 19, within the framework of her trip to attend the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Uganda.

Politics Vietnam has full legal basis to assert sovereignty over Hoang Sa Vietnam has full legal basis and ample historical evidence to affirm its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on January 20 in response to reporters’ query on Vietnam's position concerning China's invasion of the Hoang Sa Islands in 1974.