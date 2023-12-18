Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM calls for stronger ASEAN-Japan cooperation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called on ASEAN and Japan to strengthen cooperation amidst the global headwinds with various unprecedented challenges so as to develop their comprehensive strategic partnership into a symbol of international solidarity and cooperation.

Videos ASEAN, Japan committed to taking new step forward in next 50 years The Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation took place on December 17 in Tokyo. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended and delivered a speech at the event.

Politics PM meets with countries’ leaders on sidelines of ASEAN-Japan Summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had bilateral meetings with leaders of Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, Brunei and Malaysia on December 17 in the framework of the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN – Japan Friendship and Cooperation.