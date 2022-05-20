Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 20 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 20.

Politics Vietnam calls for ensuring food security for global peace and development Vietnam considers food security as the foundation of peace, stability and development, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations stated at an open debate on conflict and food security held by the UN Security Council (UNSC) in New York on May 19.

Politics Room remains for boosting HCM City-Cuba cooperation Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City’s People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has promised to boost the relationship between Vietnam and Cuba at a reception on May 19 for Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen, the new Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam.

Politics NA Chairman’s visit helps bolster partnership with Laos: Official The visit by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to Laos from May 15-17 was a success, helping further foster the cooperative relations and mutual support between the two parliaments, and bolster the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership between the two countries, according to Chairman of the NA Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha.