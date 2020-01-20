PM Phuc has working session with economic advisory group
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 20 had a working session with his economic advisory group in Hanoi.
Head of the group Nguyen Duc Kien said last year, the group joined the World Bank, the Ho Chi Minh National Political Academny and the Vietnam Social Science Academy completed their research on the new growth model, provided consultation to the PM on measures to stabilise the macro economy, push up growth, take advantage of the movement of the foreign capital flow and enterprises in the US- China trade conflict, as well as on orientations to be included into the socio-economic development strategy.
In 2020, the group will analyse, assess and forecast the situation as well as the results of the implementation of the strategy so as to provide the Government leader with measures to achieve the goals set, especially those on stabilising the macro economy and accelerating growth, Kien said.
It will closely watch the domestic and foreign economic development to help the PM make directions in face of the arising issues, he stressed, adding the group will provide consultations on medium- and long-term issues.
Speaking highly of the group’s work, PM Phuc expressed his hope that the group will help him with measures to achieve a high growth in the context of the complex development of the world situation.
The group should continue providing new initiatives and ideas, and should closely follow the domestic and foreign economic situation so as to find out new issues. It should also have a long vision in close association with the 2021-2025 plan, the PM stressed, adding he is ready to listen to its ideas./.
