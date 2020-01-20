Business Private economic sector – important driver of economy Just one month after the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, on October 13, 1945, President Ho Chi Minh wrote a letter to the industrial and business circles in the country, in which he stressed their great role in the cause of national construction.

Business Vietnam Airlines launches Da Nang-Shanghai route National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on January 19 officially launched a non-stop route connecting the central coastal city of Da Nang and China’s Shanghai.

Business Wind power projects boom in Tra Vinh province The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh is witnessing a series of wind power projects settling in the province thanks to its favourable position, with total investment exceeding 42 trillion VND (1.8 billion USD).

Business Ministries demand more airports open to private investment Five ministries have universally rejected a proposal by the transport ministry to restrict private investment in the country’s biggest airports and instead hand the job to a single company.