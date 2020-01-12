PM Phuc meets with former officials of central region
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a cordial meeting with former high-ranking officials of the central region in the central city of Da Nang on January 12, on the threshold of the traditional Lunar New Year, the biggest yearly festival in the country.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) meets with former high-ranking officials (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a cordial meeting with former high-ranking officials of the central region in the central city of Da Nang on January 12, on the threshold of the traditional Lunar New Year, the biggest yearly festival in the country.
Reviewing the situation of the country over the past year, PM Phuc affirmed the comprehensive successes of Vietnam. On the recent incident in Dong Tam commune, the Government leader stressed the importance of the principle of taking the people as the root, and individuals and organisations who resist on-duty officials and cause particularly serious consequences must be dealt with in a serious way by the law.
The PM said he is happy that over the past year, the central region and the Central Highlands recorded fine developments, and spoke highly of the local tourism development that is attracting more and more domestic and foreign visitors.
The leader also expressed his hope that authorities and people of the regional localities will work harder to attract more investment for their development, thus helping build a prosperous and powerful Vietnam./.
Reviewing the situation of the country over the past year, PM Phuc affirmed the comprehensive successes of Vietnam. On the recent incident in Dong Tam commune, the Government leader stressed the importance of the principle of taking the people as the root, and individuals and organisations who resist on-duty officials and cause particularly serious consequences must be dealt with in a serious way by the law.
The PM said he is happy that over the past year, the central region and the Central Highlands recorded fine developments, and spoke highly of the local tourism development that is attracting more and more domestic and foreign visitors.
The leader also expressed his hope that authorities and people of the regional localities will work harder to attract more investment for their development, thus helping build a prosperous and powerful Vietnam./.