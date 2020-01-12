Politics Vietnam chairs first meeting of ASEAN Committee in New York The first meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Committee was held in New York on January 10, focusing discussion on activities and priorities of ASEAN member states this year.

Politics Vietnam prioritises adherance to UN Charter One of the priorities of Vietnam when joining the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is the adherence to the UN Charter, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

Politics UN leaders, countries highly value Vietnam’s international stature Leaders of the United Nations and officials of some countries highly valued Vietnam’s international stature while meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh in New York on January 9 – 10.

Politics NA Standing Committee approves rearrangement of administrative units The National Assembly Standing Committee approved the rearrangement of communal- and district-level administrative units for the 2019 – 2021 period and the establishment of several urban administrative units for 18 cities and provinces, during its 41st meeting in Hanoi on January 10.