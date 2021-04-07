PM presents nominations for new Cabinet members to NA
NA deputies cast their votes (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Newly-elected Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presented to the 14th National Assembly a list of nominees for 14 positions, including two deputy prime ministers and 11 ministers, for his new cabinet on April 7 at the ongoing 11th session of the legislature.
Under the proposal, Secretary of the Party Central Committee Le Minh Khai and Secretary of the Party Committee of Hai Phong city Le Van Thanh are nominated for the deputy PM posts.
Phan Van Giang, member of the Politburo of the 13th Party Central Committee, Chief of General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Defence Minister is proposed to become Defence Minister.
Bui Thanh Son, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister is introduced to the position of Foreign Minister.
Pham Thi Thanh Tra, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, and deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation is nominated for the post of Minister of Home Affairs.
Le Minh Hoan, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development is proposed to the position of Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Nguyen Thanh Nghi, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Minister of Construction is introduced to become Minister of Construction; while
Nguyen Van Hung, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Minister of Culture, Sport and Tourism, is suggested for the post of Minister of Culture, Sport and Tourism.
Hau A Lenh, member of the Party Central Committee, Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee is nominated for the position of Minister-Chairman of the Government Committee for Ethnic Affairs.
Tran Van Son, member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Vice Chairman of the Government Office is proposed to the position of Minister-Chairman of the Government Office.
Ho Duc Phoc, member of the Party Central Committee and State Auditor General is introduced to take the position of Finance Minister; and Nguyen Kim Son, member of the Party Central Committee and Director of the National University-Hanoi is proposed to become Minister of Education and Training.
Nguyen Hong Dien, member of the Party Central Committee and deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education is suggested for the post of Minister of Industry and Trade.
Doan Hong Phong, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Nam Dinh province is nominated for the position of Government Inspector General.
The same day, legislators discussed the nominations in groups and the discussion outcomes will be announced on April 8 morning. Then the deputies will cast their secret votes on the approval of the nominations./.