Politics Diplomatic achievements bring about new opportunities for Vietnam: RoK expert Vietnam’s diplomatic sector has reaped positive results in 2023, stated Assistant Professor Beak Yong-Hun from the School of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies under the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Dankook University.

Politics Vietnam People's Army’s founding anniversary marked in South Sudan Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5 of Vietnam, which has joined the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), has organised practical activities to introduce the image of Vietnam and its people, and the heroic tradition of the Vietnamese army, to international friends.

Politics Infographic ADB predicts Vietnam’s 2024 GDP growth at 6% The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has forecast that Vietnam will post Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 6% in 2024. It has also lowered its growth forecast for Vietnam this year to 5.2% from the previous 5.8%.