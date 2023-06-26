PM Pham Minh Chinh (L) and WEF Executive Chairman Prof. Klaus Schwab . (Photo: VNA)

Tianjin (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception on June 26 for founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Prof. Klaus Schwab, within the framework of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the WEF in Tianjin, China.

They discussed the global economic situation, emerging development trends, Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and its cooperative relations with the WEF.

Sharing Vietnam's economic situation and prospects, PM Chinh stressed that Vietnam will consistently pursue the goal of maintaining macro-economic stability and promoting growth.

He suggested the WEF continue partnering with Vietnam and supporting its connection with WEF member businesses, assisting Vietnam in attracting high-quality investments, particularly in hi-tech, energy transition, digital transformation and strategic infrastructure. Additionally, he urged the WEF to enhance the exchange of views on the global development trends and offer policy advices to help Vietnam improve its competitiveness and business environment in adaptation to new regulations and trends.

Prof. Schwab said Vietnam’s presence at the WEF meeting in Tianjin will bring an optimistic story of economic recovery in the face of global challenges.

Expressing his impression on Vietnam's socio-economic achievements and macro-economic stability, he stressed his strong commitment to boosting cooperation with Vietnam and working closely with relevant agencies to propose and launch practical joint projects which are in line with Vietnam's interests and WEF’s strengths.

While discussing major topics of the upcoming annual WEF meeting in Davos, Switzerland, scheduled for January 2024, the two sides agreed that technology and artificial intelligence (AI), particularly the application of new technologies and AI in manufacturing, services, agricultural development and skill training should be the key focuses of the meeting.

Prof. Schwab expressed his impression on the dynamism of Vietnam's young generation amid technological advancements, considering it one of Vietnam's significant competitive advantages.

He extended an invitation to PM Chinh to attend the WEF meeting in January 2024 in Davos. The Vietnamese PM also invited Prof. Schwab and WEF leaders to visit Vietnam soon to deliver speeches and inspire the Vietnamese youth about the emerging development trends in the world. Both sides agreed to arrange these visits in the near future.



On this occasion, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and WEF President Borge Brende signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between Vietnam and the WEF for the 2023-2026 period under the witness of PM Chinh and Prof. Schwab.

The MoU serves as an important foundation to boost cooperation between Vietnam and the WEF in the new period, focusing on six key areas of innovation in food, skill development for innovation and green transformation, zero-emission industrial clusters; plastic actions, including the Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP); finance for renewable energy transition, digital transformation cooperation and the establishment of the fourth industrial revolution centre.

The signing of the MoU will enable Vietnam to access resources, experience and join the WEF’s global programmes, thereby establishing a comprehensive ecosystem to drive new growth engines, attract investment and improve national competitiveness./.