Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) welcomes Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army. (Photo: VNA) Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received



PM Chinh highly appreciated the outcomes of Hun Manet's recent working visit to Vietnam as well as his attendance at the 23rd ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting; and believed that the close cooperation and coordination between the armed forces, especially the two armies, is the foundation for the further development of



He stressed that



The two sides expressed their delight at the positive development of the bilateral friendship and comprehensive cooperation, in which defence cooperation continued to be an important pillar, contributing to maintaining independence and sovereignty, creating a peaceful and stable environment for the development of each country.



Hun Manet said the official visit to Cambodia by PM Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam contributed to consolidating mutual trust and the fine neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between the two countries. – Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Lt. Gen. Hun Manet , Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army in Phnom Penh on November 12, within the framework of his official visit to Cambodia and his attendance at the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.PM Chinh highly appreciated the outcomes of Hun Manet's recent working visit to Vietnam as well as his attendance at the 23rd ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting; and believed that the close cooperation and coordination between the armed forces, especially the two armies, is the foundation for the further development of Vietnam -Cambodia relations.He stressed that Cambodia ’s socio-economic development achievements and its successful organisation of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits contributed to increasing the country’s position in the international arena.The two sides expressed their delight at the positive development of the bilateral friendship and comprehensive cooperation, in which defence cooperation continued to be an important pillar, contributing to maintaining independence and sovereignty, creating a peaceful and stable environment for the development of each country.Hun Manet said the official visit to Cambodia by PM Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam contributed to consolidating mutual trust and the fine neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between the two countries.

He thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, army and people for supporting Cambodia in the past struggle to overthrow the genocidal regime as well as in the present process of national construction and development.



Hun Manet suggested the two countries promote cooperation in infrastructure connectivity, expand export markets through neighbouring countries to facilitate economic development; and coordinate to strengthen ASEAN's solidarity and role in the regional complexion.



Emphasising the traditional close friendship between the armies and people of Vietnam and Cambodia, which has been nurtured by generations of leaders and people of the two countries, PM Chinh expressed his hope that Hun Manet, in his role as head of the Youth Wing of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Central Committee, will pay attention to directing and increasing exchanges and connection between young leaders of the two nations, actively contributing to preserving, consolidating and developing the bilateral friendship and cooperation./.

VNA