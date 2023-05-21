PM receives Hiroshima Governor
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Yuzaki Hidehiko, Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture, on May 21 within the framework of his trip to attend the expanded Summit of the Group of Seven (G7) and pay a working visit to Japan.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives Yuzaki Hidehiko, Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture, on May 21. (Photo:VNA)Hiroshima (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Yuzaki Hidehiko, Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture, on May 21 within the framework of his trip to attend the expanded Summit of the Group of Seven (G7) and pay a working visit to Japan.
PM Chinh expressed his delight at the strong development of the Vietnam-Japan relations, as well as the rapid and substantive development of cooperation and friendship between Vietnam and Hiroshima.
He suggested the Hiroshima Governor further promote collaboration with Vietnamese localities in investment, human resources development, and people-to-people exchange in the context of the two countries’ recent announcement of a direct air route between Hanoi and the Japanese prefecture; and encourage his prefecture’s businesses to invest in Vietnam in digital and green transformation, climate change response, processing, manufacturing, smart agriculture, wastewater treatment, and production of electronic components.
Governor Yuzaki Hidehiko described PM Chinh’s visit to Hiroshima and its Peace Memorial as an affirmation of his support for a peaceful world free of nuclear weapons.
He briefed the Vietnamese Government leader on the cooperation between Hiroshima and Vietnamese localities in recent years, affirming the desire to strengthen collaboration, investment and trade with Vietnamese localities, and to see more Vietnamese people studying and working in the prefecture.
Chinh took the occasion to invite the governor and other leaders of Hiroshima to visit Vietnam this year on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other delegation heads to the summit visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. (Photo:VNA)On the same day, PM Chinh and other delegation heads to the summit visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, Itsukaichi Wharf and the Suiso Frontier – the world's first liquefied hydrogen carrier./.