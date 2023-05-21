Politics PM delivers message at G7 expanded Summit’s first plenary session Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 20 stressed that promoting a more substantive and effective global partnership, international solidarity, and multilateral cooperation is key to solving today's complex challenges.

Politics PM meets Canadian, Indian, Comoros leaders Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had separate meetings with his Canadian and Indian counterparts Justin Trudeau and Narendra Modi, and President of the Union of Comoros Azali Assoumani on May 20 in Hiroshima, Japan, as part of his trip to attend the expanded Summit of the Group of Seven (G7).

Politics PM receives IMF Managing Director, OECD Secretary-General Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has suggested the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continue with policy counselling for the Vietnamese Government regarding economic management and improvement of tools and policies related to fiscal, monetary and financial restructuring.

Politics Prime Minister receives Japanese corporate executives Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received executives of several major Japanese economic corporations in Hiroshima city, Japan, on May 20 on the occasion of his attendance at the expanded Summit of the Group of Seven (G7).