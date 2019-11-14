Politics National Assembly adopts resolution on 2020 State budget allocation The National Assembly adopted a resolution on State budget allocation in 2020 in the morning of November 14, with 90.48 percent of approval votes.

Politics Vietnam dispatches second level-2 field hospital to South Sudan The Ministry of National Defence on November 13 held a send-off ceremony for the second Level-2 Field Hospital which will participate in the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Politics Infographic Second Level-2 Field Hospital dispatched to South Sudan The Ministry of National Defence on November 13 held a send-off ceremony for the second Level-2 Field Hospital which will participate in the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Politics Lawmakers to vote on 2020 State budget allocation resolution Legislators will vote on a resolution on State budget allocation in 2020 on November 14 morning as part of the eighth session of the 14th National Assembly.