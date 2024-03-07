PM receives Liberal Party of Australia leader
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received leader of the Liberal Party of Australia (LPA) Peter Dutton in Canberra on March 7, within the framework of his official visit to Australia.
Chinh underlined that the Government and people of Vietnam wish to further consolidate and deepen the relationship between the two countries, working together to implement the newly established comprehensive strategic partnership, which opens up new prospects for cooperation in the coming time.
The two sides agreed to promote the exchange of delegations and contacts at high-level and enable friendship associations of the two countries to organise cultural, sports and charity activities, strengthen practical cooperation between localities, and enhance collaboration in gender equality and protecting the rights of vulnerable groups.
The Vietnamese PM suggested the LPA continue to support policies that create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community who live, work and study in Australia, contributing to the development of the host country and bilateral relations.
For his part, Dutton appreciated the official visit of PM Chinh and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to Australia, saying that his country treasures its relations with Vietnam, considering it one of the important partners in the Asia-Pacific region, regardless of which party in Australia is in power.
Recalling that the strategic partnership between the two countries, which was established in 2018 when the LPA was in power, Dutton affirmed his support and appreciation for the elevation of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. He committed continued efforts to further develop and enrich the content of the newly established comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Australia, for the benefit of their people as well as for peace, stability and development in the region and the world./.