Politics New Zealand, Vietnamese PMs issue joint press release New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh have issued a joint press release on the occasion of the latter’s official visit to New Zealand.

Politics NA Chairman honoured with 40-year Party membership badge Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Delegation to the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue was honoured with the 40-year Party membership badge during a ceremony in Hanoi on March 11.

Politics HCM City leader welcomes Japanese vice foreign minister Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong hosted a reception for Japanese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Komura Masahiro on March 11.

Politics Vice State President begins working trip to United Nations, US Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan is paying a working visit to the US, starting March 11 morning (Vietnam time), to attend the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) and carry out several bilateral activities in the US.