Politics Vietnam, Japan go together, head to future, reach out to world The year 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam - Japan diplomatic relations (September 21, 1973 - September 21, 2023). During the past 50 years, the relations between the two countries have been strengthening and developing in fields.

Politics Vietnam attends 16th Ministerial Meeting of Global Governance Group Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet attended the 16th Ministerial Meeting of the Global Governance Group (3G) held on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 20 (local time).

Politics PM receives UNIDO, global vaccine alliance leaders in New York Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted separate receptions for Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) Gerd Müller and Chief Programme Officer at the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) Aurélia Nguyen in New York on September 20 (local time).

Politics National Day, elevation of Vietnam-US ties celebrated in Washington The Vietnamese Embassy in the US in collaboration with the US Institute of Peace organised a banquet on September 19 evening to celebrate the 78th National Day of Vietnam and the newly-elevated Vietnam-US relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development.