PM requests combined efforts to combat IUU fishing
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called for concerted efforts to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing while chairing a teleconference with 28 coastal provinces and cities on December 1.
PM Pham Minh Chinh (centre) chairs the teleconference on IUU fishing prevention and control on December 1. (Photo: VNA)
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) reported that IUU fishing has been reeled in since the European Commission issued a “yellow card” warning five years ago.
However, problems and shortcomings remain, regarding which an EC delegation gave recommendations on during their third inspection recently, MARD noted, adding that the EC also highly valued Vietnam’s strong political resolve, especially the drastic directions delivered by the Government and the PM.
At the meeting, ministries, sectors and localities pointed out causes and obstacles, looked into international experience, and proposed solutions to prevent IUU fishing.
Applauding their recent efforts, PM Chinh said many problems still exist and haven’t been addressed quickly enough.
He noted those problems are caused by not only people’s limited awareness but also a lack of sense of responsibility among some organisations and individuals. This sluggish progress is due to a lack of strong action, attention, inspection and supervision over the issue, as well as long-term solutions, including ensuring livelihoods for fishermen.
"The fight against IUU fishing must be carried out not for the sake of formality but for the sake of the people and Vietnam’s image as a responsible member of the international community in implementing international commitments, including marine environment protection," he emphasised.
Chinh also asked for developing a 180-day action plan to carry out the EC’s recommendations, devising a long-term strategy to prevent IUU fishing, reviewing sea areas and territorial waters, re-assessing fishing and aquaculture activities, and creating sustainable livelihoods for people./.