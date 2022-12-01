Society Seven-day Tet holiday fixed for State employees Officials, civil servants, public employees and workers of State administrative and socio-political organisations will enjoy a seven-day Lunar New Year (Tet) and four-day National Day holidays next year.

Society Ministry to crack down on Internet ads violations The Ministry of Information and Communications held a conference in Hanoi on November 30 to roll out Internet advertising management measures.

Society Quiz raises public awareness of national sea, islands Winners of a quiz on Vietnam’s sea and islands were announced at a ceremony held by the Party Central Committee’s Information and Education Commission in collaboration with other agencies and ministries in Hanoi on November 30.

Society President urges upholding values of Cuc Phuong National Park President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has wished that the entire society will join hands to maintain, preserve and uphold the sustainable values of Cuc Phuong National Park for later generations.