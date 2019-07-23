Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (standing) speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 23 demanded ministries, agencies and localities to speed up the e-Cabinet building and not let difficulties in terms of finance, connection or sharing hamper the work.He made the request at a teleconference between the National Committee on e-Government and the steering boards for e-Government and e-administration building of ministries, sectors and localities.Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung, who is also Secretary General of the national committee, reported that several systems important to the e-Cabinet building have been put into operation, including the National e-Document Exchange Platform and the information system serving the Government’s meetings and activities.Relevant agencies have basically completed the upgrade of the national database on administrative procedures. Lists of public services fundamental to the human life cycle and businesses have also been made so that these services will be provided on the national public services portal, which will run on a trial basis in September and come to official operation in November.The Government Office is also working with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to develop a national reporting information system and an operation centre of the Government and the Prime Minister, Dung noted.At the teleconference, PM Phuc, head of the National Committee on e-Government, applauded efforts in the work by several agencies and localities like the State Bank of Vietnam, the Ministry of Finance, Thua Thien-Hue province, Tay Ninh province, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho city.He also highlighted the launch of the National e-Document Exchange Platform, which serves the sending and reception of e-documents among state administrative agencies; the building of the national databases on population, insurance, land and finance; along with the ensuring of these systems’ security and safety.Pointing out various problems in the e-Government building, the leader said the number of online public services has increased, but the implementation efficiency stays low. Some documents creating the legal corridor for the e-Cabinet building have not been issued by the Government.Due to the lack of concentrated leadership, ministries, sectors and localities have used different database softwares, which may lead to wastefulness, he noted, adding that there remains difficulties in the allocation of funding for the work.According to PM Phuc, the e-Government building must be carried out in a practical and sustainable manner, not for the nominal sake, so as to move towards a digital government and a digital economy.He emphasised that this work must centre on people, make people’s satisfaction its goal and ensure that no one is left behind.Information technology and new technology must be optimised while more training needs to be given to officials of each sector and locality, the PM added.-VNA