PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the reception (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has required newly-appointed Ambassadors and heads of Vietnamese representative offices abroad to work to deepen cooperative ties with foreign countries and territories.

At a reception on November 7 for the diplomats before they take up their duties abroad, the PM stressed that Vietnam is in a very important stage of development that needs great resources. He urged the diplomats to do their best to secure resources for national development, especially Official Development Assistance (ODA) and foreign direct investment (FDI), among others.

He asked the diplomats to closely follow the Party and State’s foreign policy of multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, active and proactive international integration, and being a reliable friend and partner as well as a responsible member of the international community.

The Government leader also said the diplomats should engage in strategic study and forecast work, and research new development models that can be applied in Vietnam.

On behalf of the diplomats, newly-appointed Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi vowed to make the greatest efforts to fulfill the tasks assigned to them by the Party and the State./.