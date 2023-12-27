PM sets tasks for public security force next year
PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the 79th National Public Security Conference in Hanoi on December 27. (Photo: VNA)
The two-day event is held by the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security.
In his speech, PM Chinh said the people’s public security force has reaped better results compared to last year though there are more difficulties and challenges than opportunities and advantages in the domestic and world situations in 2023.
It has fulfilled its role in advising the Party and State about political, economic, social, security, order, and diplomatic affairs; guaranteeing peace, security, and stability for development; helping perfect the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws, and build a law-governed socialist State; and protecting national security as well as social order and safety, he noted.
The force has taken the lead in and inspired ministries, sectors, and localities’ actions in administrative reform, e-Government building, and digital transformation. It has also actively promoted external relations and international cooperation while setting a good example of implementing the Party and public security force building tasks.
In addition, it has managed to mobilise the entire political system’s engagement in protecting security and order and fighting crimes, and also coordinated with all-level Party committees to ensure social security, according to the PM.
As bigger difficulties and challenges are predicted for 2024, he asked the public security force to proactively grasp, assess, and forecast the domestic, regional, and global situations to submit proposals to the Party and State.
The force needs to press on with maintaining political stability and social order and safety; expanding external relations; creating an environment of peace, security, and stability for development; thwarting and combating all sabotage plots and activities by hostile and reactionary forces, along with “self-evolution” and “self-transformation”.
PM Pham Minh Chinh (third from left) talks to delegates to the conference on December 27. (Photo: VNA)It has to guarantee absolute safety for important targets and events of the country, activities of Party and State leaders, foreign delegations, and international conferences in Vietnam; proactively detect, prevent, and deal with security and order problems right from the grassroots level; and avoid passivity in security, order, and safety affairs, the Government leader went on.
PM Chinh also ordered strongly promoting administrative reform and digital transformation, developing the security industry, investing more in grassroots-level public security units and those directly engaging in combatant activities, boosting external relations, and holding security dialogues with important partners.
Besides, the force needs to coordinate with ministries, sectors, and all-level Party committees and administrations, especially the army, courts, and procuracies, to carry out the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws on protecting national security and social order and safety. It also needs to keep taking the lead in the Party building and rectification and build a clean and strong public security force, he said.
The PM stressed that the Party, State, and people believe that the force will continue to uphold its tradition of heroism, be a role model in implementing the Party and State’s guidelines and policies, exert stronger efforts to serve the Fatherland and people, and deserve its status as a crucial, trustworthy, and absolutely loyal armed force of the Party, State, and people./.