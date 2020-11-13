World ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2020 held online The ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2020 was held online under the theme" Digital ASEAN: Sustainable and Inclusive" on November 13.

ASEAN ASEAN Women Leaders' Summit held online in Hanoi The role of women and gender equality-related issues was discussed comprehensively for the first time at the ASEAN Women Leaders’ Summit held online on November 12. The summit is a hallmark of the ASEAN Year 2020 when Vietnam holds the Chairmanship.

World Mekong – RoK, Mekong – Japan summits scheduled for November 13 The 2nd Mekong – Republic of Korea (RoK) Summit and 12th Mekong – Japan Summit are slated for November 13 as part of the ongoing 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

ASEAN ASEAN, India reaffirm orientations to ties in 21st century ASEAN and Indian leaders reaffirmed commitment to orienting bilateral ties in the 21st century during the 17th ASEAN-India Summit held in Hanoi on November 12 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.