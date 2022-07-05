PM stresses significance of preventing COVID-19 re-emerge
Although the COVID-19 has been put under good control inside the country, it is necessary to focus on preventing the pandemic from re-emerging as no persons, localities or countries are safe when others are struggling against COVID-19, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 5 stated.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Chairing an online meeting of National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control with the 63 localities nationwide, the leader underlined COVID-19 has still developed complicatedly in the world with the occurrence of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron sub-lineage BA.5 in many countries, and that it is crucial to control the pandemic to create favourable conditions for socio-economic development, national protection and the improvement of people’s living conditions.
He stressed the need to give top priority to the ensuring of people’s lives and health, and to consider the pandemic prevention and control as the common task of the whole political system.
The Government leader highlighted the need to maintain three key pillars in COVID-19 fight – testing, quarantine and treatment, with the new pandemic control formula that sees the combination of mask wearing, disinfection, vaccine, treatment, technology, people’s awareness and other measures.
He asked ministries, sectors and localities to design scenarios to respond to all possible circumstances, including the re-emerge of the pandemic, while speeding up vaccination activities.
It is necessary to prevent and control the pandemic right from border gates, and continue to enhance the capacity of the health system, especially preventive medicine, he said. The PM asked the Ministry of Health to concentrate on implementing the socio-economic recovery and development in the medical sector.
PM Chinh also stressed the need to promptly complete and issue a Government resolution to remove difficulties in the procurement of medicine and medical equipment.
He requested the Ministry of Health and relevant ministries and sectors to simplify administrative procedures in medicine bidding and licensing, ensuring transparency during the process.
The Health Ministry was also requested to give priority to investing in the local health systems, while continuing to make assessments on herd immunity against SAR-CoV2 for timely solutions.
A report from the committee showed that since the beginning of this year, more than 9 million infections have been reported, including 8.3 million recoveries. As of July 7, 233 million COVID-19 vaccines doses had been administered, with about 80% of the adults receiving at least two doses, exceeding the WHO targets by 30%./.
