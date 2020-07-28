Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc suggested the northern midland province of Phu Tho develop digital, night-time and urban economies during a teleconference with its leaders on July 28.

Speaking highly of the province’s achievements over the past time, PM Phuc asked ministries, agencies and localities to help Phu Tho step up investment, tourism, services and workforce training, towards turning its Viet Tri into a city of festivals.

Amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PM asked the provincial Party Committee, authorities and people to uphold the sense of solidarity, innovation, creativity to achieve the dual goal of fighting the disease and boosting production and trade.

PM Phuc requested provincial authorities to improve the business climate and adopt synchronous and drastic measures to recover the economy while ensuring social welfare and speeding up public capital disbursement.

The government leader suggested the province set the goal of budget self-balance in the next three years instead of by 2025, pay attention to e-government development, tourism services and urban development.

He asked Phu Tho authorities to provide more care for the poor, especially those in mountainous and ethnic minority areas.



The province was also assigned to thoroughly prepare for the upcoming Congress of the provincial Party Organisation.

In the first half of this year, Phu Tho achieved 1.24 percent economic growth year-on-year. The industry and construction sector grew by 0.07 percent, services and trade 1.21 percent, and agro-forestry-fisheries 3.62 percent.

As of July 23, over 3.1 trillion VND worth of public investment capital were allocated for the province, more than 1.3 trillion VND of which were disbursed.

The provincial authorities proposed the PM, ministries and agencies to create favourable conditions for the province to lure more projects, as well as step up public involvement in the fields of education, vocational training, health care, culture, sports and environment./.