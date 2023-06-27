Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Vietnam and China step up all-level contacts and raise the quality of cooperation across spheres, particularly in economy, trade and investment, at his meeting with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in Beijing on June 27.The PM conveyed regards of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong and other Party and State leaders of Vietnam to the Chinese leader, and noted his wish that under the sound leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), China will successfully achieve its 2nd centenary goal, turning itself into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.In reply, Xi asked Chinh to convey his regards to the Vietnamese Party and State leaders, and congratulated Vietnam on its socio-economic achievements.China supports and believes that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) headed by Party chief Trong, Vietnam will successfully materialise the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, becoming a socialist-oriented, developed, upper-income nation by the mid-21st century, he said.Both leaders noted with pleasure positive developments of the Vietnam-China relationship, and shared the view that it has been a valuable common asset that needs to be preserved and promoted.