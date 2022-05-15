Politics NA Chairman leaves Hanoi for official visit to Laos National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese legislature left Hanoi on May 15 morning for a three-day official visit to Laos.

Politics PM’s trip affirms Vietnam’s commitment to UN: ambassador Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s working visit to the United Nations (UN) sends out a strong message and is an opportunity for Vietnam to affirm its foreign policy and its commitment as a friend and an active and responsible member of the international community, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.

Politics Vietnam spotlights Buddhist philosophy on Int’l Day of Vesak Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, highlighted Lord Buddha’s message on peace, compassion and harmony at a celebration held virtually on May 13 to observe the International Day of Vesak, which was dedicated to the Lord Buddha.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia hold fifth Defence Policy Dialogue The fifth Vietnam-Cambodia Defence Policy Dialogue at the deputy ministerial level was held at the Hoa Lu International Border Gate's border station in the southern province of Binh Phuoc on May 14.