Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will hold a dialogue with young people in Hanoi on March 26, the Government Office has announced.

Ministries, agencies and units concerned were assigned to perform tasks in the event organising plan issued by the Minister of Home Affairs.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) was asked to work with the Government Office and the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) to publicise the plan and conclusions of the event on the portals of the Government, MoHA and HCYU Central Committee.

According to Decree No. 13/2021/ND-CP, the PM and Chairpersons of the People's Committees at all levels are responsible for holding dialogues with young people at least once a year.

Dialogue discussions include mechanisms, policies and laws for young people, activities of agencies and organisations involved in legitimate rights and interests of the youth, the role and responsibility of young people in study and labour as well as their participation in socio-economic development and national defence, and other suggestions./.