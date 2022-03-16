PM urges accelerating vaccination of booster shot for those aged 18 and above
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested the Ministry of Health to direct centrally-run cities and provinces to accelerate the vaccination of the booster shot against COVID-19 for people aged 18 and above.
The Government leader's instruction was detailed in a dispatch issued by the Government Office regarding the plan on COVID-19 vaccine in 2022 submitted by the Health Ministry.
PM Chinh also required no delay in the purchase of vaccines and organisation of vaccination for children from five to under 12 years old.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urges accelerating vaccination of booster shot for those aged 18 and above. (Photo: VNA)The Health Ministry should closely monitor the international situation and study international recommendations and experience on the administration of the fourth shot with a view to proactively handling related issues and report to the Prime Minister any issues beyond its authority.
If there is a shortage of vaccines that leads to negative consequences, the Minister of Health must take responsibility before the Government and the Prime Minister./.