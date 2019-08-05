A citizen reception in Tien Giang province (Source: baochinhphu.vn

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked ministers, heads of ministry-level and Government agencies, and Chairpersons of People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces to improve the efficiency of citizen reception and settlement of petitions and complaints.He said efforts should be made to synchronously and effectively implement the Politburo’s Directive No. 35-CT/TW dated May 26, 2014, the Law on Reception of Citizens, the Law on Complaints, the Law on Denunciation and relevant instructions of the PM.Chairman of the People’s Committees must seriously perform their tasks of citizen reception, increase dialogues with citizens, popularise policies and laws, promptly settle petitions and complaints and deal with shortcomings in State management, especially those directly relating to citizens’ interests.Besides, they need to deploy the PM’s instructions and the Government Inspectorate’s Plan No. 363/KH-TTCP dated March 3, 2019 on reviewing and handling lingering and complex cases of public concern, he said, noting that any bottlenecks during the process should be swiftly reported to competent agencies.The leader tasked the Government Inspectorate with supervising ministries, agencies and localities in the implementation of the mass mobilisation work in citizen reception and settlement of petitions and complaints.-VNA