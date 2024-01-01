Politics PM engages in dialogue with farmers nationwide Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 30 chaired his annual dialogue with farmers nationwide, with its theme highlighting farmers’ central role in the development of agriculture, rural economy, and green, sustainable new-style rural areas.

Politics Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations to Cuba on 65th National Day Leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, Government and National Assembly on December 31 cabled messages of congratulations to their Cuban counterparts on the 65th National Day of Cuba (January 1, 1959 - 2024).

Politics Infographic Top 10 int’l events in 2023 selected by VNA The armed conflict between Israel and Hamas, the COP28 landmark agreement calling for transitioning away from fossil fuels, and the severe earthquake in Turkey are among the top 10 stand-out international events in 2023 selected by Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Videos 2023 - A successful year for Vietnam’s Diplomacy Achievements in foreign affairs and diplomacy have emerged as a prominent highlight in the overall accomplishments of Vietnam in 2023 while exemplifying the essence of “Bamboo Diplomacy”.