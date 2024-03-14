Business Nearly 14,000 personnel needed to man Long Thanh Airport When operational in 2026, Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai will need nearly 14,000 workers of all levels, a local official has said.

Business Domestic coffee prices at record high New records have continuously been set in the prices of coffee in Central Highlands localities recently, now standing at over 90,000 VND (3.65 USD) per kilo.

Business Insurance premium revenue rebounds in the first 2 months Total insurance premium revenue in the first two months of 2024 was estimated at 33.9 trillion VND (1.4 billion USD), up 1.6% over the same period last year, the Ministry of Finance’s latest data showed.

Business Vegetable, fruit exports see large potential in Southeast Asia, Middle East: forum The Asian markets, especially Southeast Asia and Middle East, still hold vast potential for Vietnamese vegetable and fruit exports, experts said at a forum regarding the goods held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 13.