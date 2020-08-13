Business Vietnam, China look for ways to bolster trade Vietnam and China should extend the working hours for customs clearance at border gates and restore cross-border trade at markets along the border, Le Hoang Oanh, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Asia-Africa Market Department, told an online meeting on August 13.

Business New rule, portal developed for corporate bond market The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) has issued a new rule to run the corporate bond portal to publicise bond deals and give investors more news about the market.

Business High-tech sector to welcome investment wave from RoK Investors from and localities in the Republic of Korea (RoK) have carried out a host of investment promotion activities in HCM City, Dong Nai, and Binh Duong recently as capital, especially for the high-tech industry, begins shifting to Vietnam.

Business HCM City prioritises key transport infrastructure projects The HCM City People’s Committee has approved a policy on carrying out significant projects with city budget funds that address existing difficulties.