PM urges Phu Tho to turn tourism into spearhead
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has suggested the northern midland province of Phu Tho develop tourism into an economic spearhead in the time ahead.
Thuong Temple in Phu Tho province (Photo: VNA)
At a recent meeting with provincial leaders, PM Phuc said Phu Tho should work to attract tourism projects, improve added values of tourism routes and destinations, diversify tourism products and promote local specialties through tourism.
He reiterated the dual goals for the province that are spurring socio-economic development and combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and asked the locality to continue with mechanisms and policies in support of production and business, as well as those affected by the disease.
The Government leader urged Phu Tho to optimise free trade agreements to expand the market, and speed up the building of a provincial planning scheme for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2030.
Phu Tho needs to create a favourable business environment, improve its competitiveness, adopt supportive mechanisms, especially in technological infrastructure and administrative reform, and pave way for major investment projects, he said.
In the first half of this year, Phu Tho posted 1.24 percent economic growth year-on-year. The industry and construction sector grew by 0.07 percent, services and trade 1.21 percent, and agro-forestry-fisheries 3.62 percent.
As of July 23, over 3.1 trillion VND (133.6 million USD) worth of public investment capital was allocated to the province, more than 1.3 trillion VND of which was disbursed./.