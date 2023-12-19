Politics PM wraps up Japan trip for ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his entourage arrived back in Hanoi on December 19 morning, wrapping up their working trip to Japan for the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and bilateral activities from December 15-18 at the invitation of Japanese PM Kishida Fumio.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Standing Committee wraps up 28th meeting The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee wrapped up its 28th meeting in Hanoi on December 18 after three days of sitting.

Politics PM meets former special ambassador for Vietnam-Japan, JBIC Chairman in Tokyo Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted separate receptions for former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan Sugi Ryotaro and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi in Tokyo on December 18 as part of his trip to Japan for the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation, and bilateral activities.