Society 15 winners honoured at Vietnam Digital Content Creation Award 2023 Fifteen individuals and organisations were honoured at the Vietnam Digital Content Creation Award (VCA) 2023 during a ceremony in Hanoi on December 22.

Society Southern coastal provinces crack down on IUU fishing Southern coastal provinces have launched a crackdown on fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities, in a bid to carry out recommendations made by the European Commission (EC) during its fourth inspection, with the ultimate goal of having the "yellow card" warning lifted.

Society HCM City prepares for surge in travel demand during New Year holiday Transportation authorities and service providers in Ho Chi Minh City are gearing up to accommodate the anticipated rise in passenger demand during the upcoming New Year holiday.

Infographics Infographic Vietnamese people ranked 7th in Asia in English proficiency Vietnam has improved its global ranking in English proficiency, ranking 58th out of 113 non-native English-speaking countries, up 2 places compared to 2022, according to the EF English Proficiency Index (EPI) from Education First (EF).