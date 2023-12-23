PM visits northern region's first semiconductor chip factory in Bac Giang
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 23 visited Hana Micron Vina Ltd., a company invested by the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the first semiconductor chip manufacturer in the northern region, which is located in Van Trung industrial park, Viet Yen district , the northern province of Bac Giang.
According to leaders of Hana Micron Vina Ltd., the firm specialises in packaging and test stage in semiconductor chip production process.
The factory has a total investment of 600 million USD, with an estimated revenue of 300 million USD in 2023.
In 2025, the firm plans to increase its investment in the factory to more than 1 billion USD, aiming for a revenue of 800 million USD and generating jobs for more than 4,000 labourers.
Along with the Bac Giang factory, it is running another factory in Bac Ninh.
PM Chinh hailed the investment of Hana Micron Vina Ltd in Vietnam, contributing to developing the semiconductor industry in Vietnam.
Vietnam has called on major players in the industry such as Nvidia and Intel to invest in the country, creating an ecosystem for the semiconductor industry in all three stages.
He spoke highly of the development pace of the firm amid difficulties in the world's supply and production chains.
The Government leader suggested that the company maintain long-term operations in Vietnam, expanding its investment and showing strong performance in social welfare activities.
He said he hopes the firm will increase the localisation rate in its products, while promoting technology transfer to their Vietnamese peers.
Highlighting the sound cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK, he suggested that the company consider recruiting competent Vietnamese to work in its management board.
The PM pledged that the Party and State will protect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors, including Hana Micron Vina. The Vietnamese Government is willing to listen to the voice of investors to adjust policies, aiming to provide the best investment environment and support for them./.