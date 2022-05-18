Business Vietnam should shift economic growth model for further development: WB report For Vietnam to realise its aspiration for reaching high income status by 2045, the country will need to shift its economic growth model and sharply improve the government’s capacity to coordinate and implement economic policy reforms and public investments, a World Bank Group report says.

Business Reference exchange rate down 20 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,140 VND/USD on May 18, down 20 VND from the previous day.