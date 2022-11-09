Established in 2014, Cho Ray-Phnom Penh Hospital has 200 beds and 25 departments, with modern facilities and management technology and personnel supported by Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

PM Chinh lauded the hospital’s performance over the years in providing health care services to locals. He asked the hospital to focus on enhancing the quality of medical services and its personnel, and bettering its governance to reduce treatment cost for patients.

Visiting Metfone, PM Chinh hailed the firm's effective business operations over the past 13 years, as well as its active engagement in social welfare activities.

Launched in 2009, Metfone has become the top telecommunications brand in Cambodia with more than 9 million customers, holding more than 40 percent of the local market share.

The PM urged the firm to continue expanding its operation, improving service quality and increasing revenue, and further enhancing the value of the Metfone trademark not only in Cambodia but also in the region./.

VNA