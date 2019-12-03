Politics PM lauds veterans association's contributions to national development Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc lauded the Veterans Association of Vietnam (VAVN) for its active contributions to national construction and defence during a ceremony in Hanoi on December 3 marking its 30th founding anniversary (December 6).

Politics NA leader values water academy’s contributions to farming development Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has praised the Vietnam Academy for Water Resources (VAWR) for its contributions to the development of irrigation and agriculture sector in general over the last six decades.

Politics Can Tho, US discuss prospect of bilateral cooperation Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta of Can Tho Truong Quang Hoai Nam held a working session with new US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Marie C. Damour to discuss the prospect of bilateral cooperation in various areas on December 2.

Politics Greetings to Cuba on 59th anniversary of Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic ties Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc have sent greetings to leaders of Cuba on the occasion of the 59th anniversary of Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic ties.