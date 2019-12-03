PM welcomes Director of Russia’s National Guard
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) and Director of the National Guard of Russia General Viktor Zolotov (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Director of the National Guard of Russia General Viktor Zolotov in Hanoi on December 3.
The PM expressed his pleasure at the outcomes of talks between the Russian guest and Minister of Public Security To Lam, which he said has opened up a new chapter in the cooperation between the National Guard of Russia and the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam.
Phuc stressed that the visits to Russia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong in September last year, and he himself in May this year, as well as the visits to Vietnam by Russian PM D. Medvedev and Speaker of the State Duma V. Volodin in late 2018 had created a strong driving force for bilateral cooperation across the fields.
He noted that the two countries are holding the Vietnam Year in Russia and Russia Year in Vietnam in 2019-2020 with numerous activities to mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on fundamental principles of the Vietnam - Russia friendship and the 70th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.
The PM, however, remarked that bilateral economic and trade ties are yet to match the good political, defence and security ties between the two countries, urging both sides to make more efforts to bolster their partnership in those fields.
The Vietnamese Government always supports and does its best to remove difficulties for Russian firms to do business in Vietnam, PM Phuc said.
Phuc also asked Russia to support Vietnam’s viewpoint and position on the East Sea issue, and help Vietnam perform well its role as Chair of ASEAN in 2020.
He expressed his wish that the National Guard of Russia will cooperate with Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security in the prevention and combat of terrorism and crime, suggesting the two sides exchange visits, share professional information, and work together in personnel training and the transfer of technology in producing technical equipment and means serving the police.
General Viktor Zolotov agreed with PM Phuc’s suggestion, and affirmed that the National Guard of Russia is willing to share its experience with Vietnam. According to him, the two sides can start with cooperation in specialized technical aspects, contributing to ensuring political security and social order and safety./.